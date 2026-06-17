Based on what I've observed and witnessed of the UFO phenomenon, I've always been of the opinion that it is us from the future using a technology from advancements made by AI. I believe that the alien creatures have been created to withstand the forces of electromagnetism, plasma conversion, extreme gravitational propulsion, nuclear fission of protons of hydrogen, time travel, and quantum physics. I don't believe that humans could withstand the effects, but I do believe that we would be capable of controlling the ships with our minds without ever leaving the ground. The goal of such technology is to go to Mars and become intergalactic by way or use of a vehicle, possibly a ship, intelligence gathering, and some believe, sent as a warning from the future via time travel. The g forces would be astronomical to a human, so could it be possible that organic sentient AI non-human hybrids are used? 👽 An 85 year old Physicist interviewed by UAP Files 🛸 seems to think, or know, that is a great possibility. The interview is at the link below. ⬇️

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=c3mxN1ScL-U

The SoundCloud recording mentioned on the podcast is found at the link below. ⬇️

https://m.soundcloud.com/jack-sarfatti/cia-recording-sarfatti-puthoff-targ-o-regan-sri-ufo-from-future#comments

Oak trees produce and emit an aerosol that is a gas called isoprene. From what I’ve seen of the crafts, they first hover over oak trees, or scan the treeline of a forest. This could explain the need of doing so for propulsion or plasma convergence. I've always thought that the proximity to radio or cell towers was playing a role in frequencies and accessing networks, whether that be AI transmission and switching nodes, or 5G, or both. Electromagnetism also plays a role, because they are defying gravity and hovering at a standstill through their propulsion system. My belief is that this is being achieved somehow through the conducive properties of concrete highway drainage systems networked with underground tunnels and tiles. The reason I say that is because I saw a pink orb come out of the proximity of one of these at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning and dart across the road several times. Did my mind create the pink orbs of light by looking for them from the electromagnetic impulses of my brain, because we are essentially energy and light? I don't know, but when I thought about these ships, one showed up. That was very strange, and noncoincidental. The first time I saw a ship in July of 1988, I wasn't thinking about it. The second time, I was.

We heard on the SoundCloud recording that in theory in 1973 that if a proton was introduced into a black hole, it would be torn apart, but if the black hole was spinning fast enough, observed molecules and colors could be thrown out of it to observe particles around it’s edges. I've always called where I live the vortex because strange anomalies happen here in the sky and with storm patterns. The radio signals have interference in this area and nearby. There are radio and cell towers nearby. The emission of isoprene wasn't discovered until 2009 according to the publication of the article that I mentioned, but the ship I saw in 1988 was hovering over a large oak tree in my yard. Could it be that the oak pollen that is being produced this time of year also plays a factor? Likely the cause of my allergic rash, it would explain why the highest producers of the isotope, or isoprene, would play an integral role. The ships in both time frames of 1988 and 2021 used humidity and fog as either a cloak or an accelerant. The breakdown of water (H2O) molecules contain Hydrogen, and Hydrogen can then be used for nuclear fission to create the plasma field.

If you're asking yourself how I know about any of this, we would have to revert back to a time when I was taking classes in Chemistry, Physics, and Organic Chemistry. I did not do well in Organic Chemistry, but I was there everyday to listen to the lectures and try. I read Pharmacological inserts from medicines about pharmacokinetics. I also read the encyclopedia and dictionary as a child, so there's that, but beyond my basic knowledge, one day I wrote down a time travel formula out of nowhere, like it was being presented to me from the airwaves or another dimension. I wish I could find where I wrote that down, but basically it said that velocity equals time and distance, which probably looked something like this: v= t/d, or v= t x d. I remember thinking how simple it was, that if you knew the momentum needed to propel the weight, the time, and how far, you could configure a time machine! I know it sounds strange, it sounded strange to me that I would be thinking about such things, yet it happened. What was influencing me to create a formula and try to calculate the method or breakdown of how you would get where you would want to go based on the weight of the ship, momentum, and gravitational forces, when you would want to go to, and how far that would be? I would have to find the paper to be able to check and see if that is in fact what it said, but by using that as an example, I believe that it is possible, if you have the data and resources that you need to create the reaction and go somewhere in space and time. I believe that time is in layers around the present, or maybe we are at a point in it with the future being already established by God. Where you would go seems kind of scary, but have you ever noticed something that has changed or simply not there anymore that you know was not like that yesterday? I think people are going back in time and affecting things that can be noticed in our daily lives. I'm no rocket scientist, believe me, but I imagine that I do exert a fair amount of electromagnetic discharge that create energy and emissions from my brain through curiosity and meditation, because I'm always thinking. I spend my days in deep contemplation about everything. I have a deep spiritual belief and connection to the most high. I love God with all of my heart, soul, and strength, and I think all of that matters concerning what I am trying to convey here. Either I'm where some kind of convergence of heaven and earth connect through a portal or stairway to heaven, or it's being generated by outside factors entangled with natural or man-made enhancements that are interacting with conversions of nature and the elements. I've seen floating stars disappear into nothingness. I've seen what appears to be the Lord shooting his arrows like shooting stars, and then travel around a group of stars where it landed, to later suck the light out of the stars at daylight. That's God, and there's no other way to explain that. That is how he brings the morning forth every day. People just don't notice because they aren't in touch enough with God to listen to his prompting to look, when he decided to reveal to man one of his treasures, that came from his wisdom and understanding, of how he created and maintains all of what we can visually experience and see in the physical world colliding with the spiritual realm. I'm no angel, and I'm no Saint, but I love Jesus, and that is what he is looking for. A heart for God. A heart that he has given us after his own heart. Have you ever asked yourself what makes God tick? It's a longing jealous fellowship with his creation. God reveals his secrets to us, if we're listening. The reason that I know this, is because I hear the Lord speak deep in my spirit, and have heard him speak to me as long as I can remember. I could tell you many stories of my journeys and adventures of where he has sent me and what he has revealed to me, but I'm a songwriter, and I used to, when I was depressed enough, hear the words of songs being sang to a melody. When the gift from God of a song was coming through, I had to act quickly to write it down, or I would lose it, and I had to work up the chords of the melody that I was hearing to match it up to what I heard before it fleeted away. Now, not everyone, or maybe no one, has experienced what I'm saying about how a song can be divinely inspired, but it's true. I have copyrights and boxes of hundreds of them. Some scattered on bits of paper and random envelopes within reach when the time arrived, but what amounts to a pretty big archive. I've never written a song that I didn't hear first that came from somewhere else besides my own thinking. I've been through some real challenges in my life, and the Lord has always turned it into a song of healing when I can see my way clear of it about the truth or outcome of the situation. It has sometimes been in the battle, but I have faith to know that the power of my God has always been there to bring me through it on the other side, wiser and better. I've cried some tears, let me tell you! I guess what has caused such grief within me is the reluctance of others to care about God and what he says, and what they do to others when they are apart from him. That's always been a real challenge for me when things go wrong, and I just can't see where other people are coming from to do such things as lie, commit adultery, and steal. Intimacy seems to be missing from relationships, and in comparison, I've had this oneness relationship with God my whole life. No one or nothing compares to it except for the love of my children and parents. I just love people! There are some people, who since COVID, have been hard to love, and I haven't overcame some of that unforgiveness that I have toward the mad scientists who are killing children by abortion, and trying to kill us by use of viruses, vaccines, and bioweapons for profit, but I need to forgive them, and soon! I have to try to find a way, although I don't know what that way is. Only the supernatural ability of God can help me do that and change my heart, because this flesh wants to hate them, and I need to ask for forgiveness for doing it. I haven't found a way to love them because they have taken the lives of God's loved ones. All through the Bible we see God's judgment or redemption, but whatever has been or will be done, will always be for his glory. We see his unfailing love toward man, and we see Jesus in all of his plans, before he ever made the world or what is in it. The plan of salvation has always been, and the plan to live eternally with those who love him are at the top of his list of what will be, without any enemies or evil anywhere. The whole world will proclaim the knowledge and glory of the Lord. What does all of that have to do with this? I don't know, but man's devices and knowledge are God's foolishness. In other words, as smart as we think that we are, and all that we can accomplish, are nothing compared to God's wisdom and knowledge. I really worry about what the CIA has done, because we see some great examples of how fortune-telling and seances displeased God in the stories of the first King of Israel, King Saul. (God is actually the first, and the last King of Israel, King Jesus, Yahweh Jehovah, in fact, he said so.) Saul was losing his kingdom according to what God told Samuel. Saul wanted to know if he should attack a tribe, and wanted to know the outcome of a battle, so he visited the witch of Endor, who he had formerly banished. Something materialized representing the spirit of Samuel from the dead. He also was killed in battle, beheaded, and hung on a wall with his sons, one of them being David’s beloved friend, Jonathan. This is witchcraft of foretelling the future and necromancy. When God tells people the future, by a prophet, for example, he speaks of judgment or redemption. Jesus foresaw the man with the donkey that he needed before Passover. Why? Because he had prepared it and had need of it. He is God. He knows where and with whom, if anyone, everything that he has made is, and his purpose for it. What the CIA is doing to predict the future for the President is sorcery and witchcraft by way of psychics and remote viewing. Is it the whole truth? Probably not, because the devil is a liar, and the father of it, and they are tapping into demonic entities who sprinkle truth in with fiction by entertaining them.

The CIA has been using remote viewing and psychics to predict the future since at least the 1970’s. To what extent that is reliable is highly questionable, since God speaks against those who seek to predict the future by way of sorcery and witchcraft. He does tell us that the Holy Spirit will tell us of things to come. He has given prophecies that have and will be fulfilled. Some of their seers or psychics believe that God is giving them information, and by his wisdom and knowledge of that which he decides to share with us of his spiritual treasures, we can be sure that it is he who has revealed whatever is being disclosed. I think what people have forgotten is that we were created to glorify God in this life. Shout it from the rooftops! What do you suppose that this other conjuring phenomenon of prediction is for? It seems demonic, because it's being made for profit, for ill intent upon our enemies, time travel, and who knows what else.

It's been used to create fear in people. Have they gone back to the important dates in history to show up in sightings depicted by paintings in antiquity? The mothman prophecies, weird robotic noisy telephone calls about the future, from possibly AI or a created being to ride the ship that crashed, having knowledge of the future of a bridge collapse before the crash, from AI/hybrid time travelers. There is always fog in the area of a river. Why are all these Data Centers being built up there? I think that we finally know the answer, and have the answers. Intrasteller on X shared the video of the UAP Files podcast and another anomaly. The retired CIA Agent and Physicist gathered from sources that Roswell was a time travel ship crash. The Physicist previously worked in Germany and was aware of Russian and Chinese programs involving crafts. When I saw the ship in 2021, my first initial thought upon seeing it up close, while being underneath it, was that it was a spying disk of an unknown government.

Melchizedek on X made a slowed video of the orb that he saw, and it was projecting symbols that appeared to be like emojis that a computer would make. There was a star, what looked like a thumbs up, an anchor, just random shapes like an ancient hieroglyph pattern of language or picture writing. The symbols repeated in order like a programmed sequence. Could time travelers have influenced Egyptian carvings on stone temples and funerary reliefs? It's pretty wild to think about, the depictions of UFOs in stone exist. Is someone writing themselves into history by way of spaceship sightings and time travel, or are they fashioned from the pattern of the chariots of God? Are there beings from other worlds, or are they genetic creations of AI and our own intent to withstand the journey? What good would it be to time travel if you couldn't physically withstand the velocity needed to get there? Intelligence gathering, event manipulation, and warfare. These are all questions that I have.

God is the first and the last. It starts with him, and it ends with him, and whatever happens in between, is likely more of man's fleshly mortal attempt to aggrandize himself, build kingdoms, live in pride, and end in folly apart from God. We weren't meant to live for ourselves. If I had a time machine, I would go back to the days of Christ's earthly ministry to be discipled by Jesus, visit Abraham, King David, and go back and tell Adam and Eve not to eat the forbidden fruit. I would visit Solomon in the first Temple, meet Isaiah, Elijah, Enoch, Hezekiah, Moses, Joshua and Caleb, Joseph, and Ezekiel, but that's just me. 🛸

Leave a comment

Make A Donation