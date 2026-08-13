It's has come to my attention and personal experience, that anyone I've spoken to, who is watching CNN, is highly radicalized. They are so argumentative, and living in a different reality than I perceive. All day long, the news broadcasters fling their opinions and controversies about Trump. It seems to me that they are obsessed with him, but use him for content and ratings. Whether the things that they're reporting are true or not, it's having a negative impact on society. When I was a child, the National news was on at 6:30, and that is all the news that you could get until the next day at 6:30, unless you were subscribed to a newspaper or listened to the radio at news hour. Never, did I hear the news media form an opinion of anyone during those days. What they reported was left up to the viewer to decide whether to believe it or not, and to form their own opinion of what the information meant to them. Whenever 24/7 News broadcasting began, that's when the trouble started. We saw through James O'Keefe's reporting, of setting in on CNN morning meetings, how biased and charged that the plan for the day would be, depended largely on public humiliation and bashing of a target, in order to ramp up support for their views, and persuade the public to come to the same conclusion. The most common phrase that I've heard people say lately, and I can only assume that it's been picked up from watching endless hours of CNN, is by calling anyone that you disagree with “a big baby.” They're throwing out a catch-all phrase that charges the listener with hostility toward their fellow man. There's no doubt that concentrating and listening to the media all day causes TDS, but I've never heard such anger coming from people. There's no way to reason with people who are screaming at you about Trump. I actually don't believe in everything that he's doing concerning AI, cryptocurrency, and the continuance of influenza and covid vaccines. The immunization schedule was just reduced, thankfully, down to 11 vaccines, and the COVID shot is no longer recommended for children. I take that as a win, but it has been a slow process of recognition and change. I'm very grateful for it, but I have not been pleased with the continuance of the recommendations, when the risks and effects have been so widely known for 6 years by some of you who chose to find out what the truth was. From what I've heard from CNN listeners, is that the left is planning a 36 point indictment against Trump again. So buckle up, they're never going to stop until they see him jailed or dead. I hope that I'm wrong, but I'm not. As hysterical and ridiculous as these people are, there's bound to be more hatred and bitterness, because CNN is culpable and fueling it. Why sanctions for reporting false information that has caused sedition has not been served by the FCC is beyond me. I think that they deserve it, if for nothing else, for radicalizing the public. No one is making them watch it, but they can't get enough of the vitriol and hate. Politics, politicians, and the news media have became idols. Anything that we keep our mind on or fill our minds with continually is an idol. This can go both ways, and be on either side. We focus so much on what's going on in the world that we lose our own way. Stay deeply rooted in the word and pray, and seek God's truth and his righteousness, and then the things that CNN is saying all day won't seem to matter so much.

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