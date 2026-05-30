The world’s energy consumption was predicted to run out from mining cryptocurrency by 2020, and we are six years past that deadline, thus, we are feeling the push from Local, County, and State governing Officials to support and partner with Data Center Corporations to install these massive Data Centers all over America in a great big hurry.

Mason County, WV is invested in a massive Data Center that is surrounded by AEP electrical substations. About 20 miles further is a nuclear power plant on the Ohio River Byway. Coal is shipped by train and on barges from the Eastern KY coalfields to be delivered to the power plants for operation. The Trump administration has been garnering support for increased coal production to run AI. The electricity demands of Eastern KY have already exceeded the demand, were shut down, and diverted due to the refusal to pay for scrubbers for the power plants. Eastern KY has been receiving their electric from WV since the Louisa KY power plant was dismantled and put out of operation. KY Power customers had to pay a surcharge to get electric from WV, where they were in compliance with the regulation for efficient scrubbers. Now, it seems like that whole process has been streamlined, diverted, and centralized in order to power AI Data Centers in that area.

I noticed a lot of Spanish speaking geared signs along the roadway to direct workers to the entrances. There are rows upon rows of campers all along the roadway where workers who are building the AI Data Center are living.

It doesn't seem to be an unforeseen advantage that AEP/KY Power Customers, who have been paying extra in higher electric bills for years, were not unintended to be included in the funding of this mass operation. They tore down a perfectly good power plant nearer to us because of the cost of installing scrubbers. The coal industry and production was basically shut down during the Obama administration. Mines were closed everywhere along the KY and WV borders, and miners and CAD engineers were forced to take other jobs. The former Governor of WV, Jim Justice, owned coal mines, and was sanctioned many times for safety standards. During Trump's 1st term, their relationship became a friendship that reinstated coal mining and lessened regulations. Governor Justice has since retired, and ran for a Congressional seat.

How long this plan of the Trump family to own Data Centers and invest in AI driven technologies is unclear, but according to campaign speeches of current Trump approved Congressional Candidates, the goal is to deter and stop China from gaining world dominance in the AI field, and stop them from reaching their goal of world domination by 2049. In this Administration's eyes, whoever controls and dominates the industry is in power to control the standards, and I can see how that would be important, but what I can't see, is profiting from it on a national scale by owning AI and Bitcoin Data Centers. They want Kentuckians to mine more coal and help them power these AI Data Centers, and build the infrastructure to house them. No! I’m not on board with that. We’re building housing on a scale the equivalent of 5 football fields to house machines to support an AI entity that is not even real, when there are homeless people starving to death on the street.

Dominari Holdings, who has now merged with Eric and Don Jr., is headquartered in Trump Tower. Eric recently opened American Data Centers, which is an AI Data Center in TX, to mine Bitcoin.

The Bank of America murals make more sense all the time.

The President and Melania's new Foster Care Children Be Best initiative is using AI in foster care children case files to analyze the case and predict the future of the children. It's like an experiment on foster care children to let AI manage them and make predictions about their futures. Her plan could potentially incentivize case workers, and motivate them by additional funding and incentives, to take more children away from their parents, keep children from living with their families out of State, and unnecessarily put them into foster care so that the State can get Federal HHS funds for them. That is messed up.

I'm actually sickened to find out that AI has been incorporated into the foster care of children, and even more sickened to see a pattern of foresight since 2021 in implementing a scheme to use AI suggestions for their lives whenever they get them into the system, and playing with their lives by attempting to predict future outcomes, and devise plans of care by turning the innocent and vulnerable over to AI. The initiative has pledged to partner with faith based religious organizations to garner spirituality and facilitate support. Meanwhile, the creators of the programs enjoy their families, while other families of foster care children who live in other States, can't get their children out of the State's care long enough to even take their children to Church services on Christmas and Easter Sunday.

We already know that KY installed AI into the schools. Neuralink will be next, trying to hook them all up to the internet and be taught by AI robots instead of teachers.

Why won’t they just leave the children alone? Because they want to raise them, and brainwash them into thinking that the things that they are trying to implement now, are the normal way of doing things, when that is the farthest thing from the truth. They want to raise a generation that learns to maintain these digital systems, have no privacy or anonymity, be integrated into the Internet of Bodies, be guided and financed by cryptocurrency mined in Data Centers, and rely on AI for survival.

China is an enslaved Nation because of the digital surveillance and social credit score system that defunds them or locks them out of certain areas entirely. Their financials are integrated into facial recognition software. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg designed it. He designed Facebook's facial recognition software. Facebook is nothing more than a spying hub for Gmen. Why would we follow the pattern of a Godless Nation and not rely on our own ambitions and aspirations? Why are we not dedicated and committed to not following in the pathway of the crimes and avenues that China is taking to enslave their citizens in a surveillance State, become a digitized financial society, engineer bioweapons and vaccines, and murder their own children for population control?

Our Medical Records are housed on servers, such as Amazon and Google ABC, and DTCC is maintaining digital assets on the Stock Exchange with the WEF and Blockchain platforms of Ethereum and Hyperledger. The World Bank and IMF are also involved, creating cryptocurrency special reserves out of thin air. The Data Centers control our medical records, house AI, and mine cryptocurrency. They create a digital platform to support the infrastructure needed for the integration of financials, vaccine status, biometrics, and data compilation for conversion to the Blockchain.

This is the ID2020 agenda and strategy that conforms and transforms the world to implement the UNs SDGs by 2030.

This is not an administrative Democratic or Republican strategy. This is a strategy of global enslavement, perversion of humanity, and greed. It's a plan to steal our health and freedom. It's a dark pathway into the unknown that echoes the cries of innocent, captured children. It’s a world where they let AI engineer bioweapons and make vaccines, by using the cells and tissues of aborted children, and integrate them with animal viruses by using AI to predict sequences of the pandemic diseases and cures. It's a non-human entity being turned loose on all of us, to say and implement, what’s best for us and our children. This Country doesn't value the lives of children, they make money from them.

This is a catastrophe that only Jesus can fix. It's the motivation of States to access Federal money through foster care system incentives and expanding programs that are giving credence and power to imaginary predictions in order to ultimately enforce the implementation of AI into the foster care system's programs. It's not right.

I really believe that the world is just evil. There's no way that righteous people could think up these kinds of abominations in order to obtain wealth. It would take the mind of an absolute mad man to conjure up such plans that aim to break up families and destroy people's lives, in order to create a fictitious currency, and use their families, and the rest of the Nation, to try to help them succeed in it. It's truly evil. Learn to do well; seek judgment.

Every little bit helps!