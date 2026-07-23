There have been new declassified releases from ODNI’s Tulsi Gabbard and Senator Rand Paul about the origins of covid, and emails from Dr. Fauci, before his subpoena appointment on Wednesday July 29th at 8:30 a.m.

There’s a reference in one of the emails from the National Intelligence Council (NIC) concerning Global Trends 2020, which is a CIA Intelligence Report. You can read my previous article about the CIA’s role of predicting bioweapons in the future in their Global Trends Report of 2015.

It appears that the stance and position that the Intelligence Community is taking is that Dr. Fauci misled and lied to them to present his narrative of zoonotic origin by way of the Hunan animal wetmarket, by submitting the Proximal Origins paper, and by supplying them with a list of the names of his Virologist cohorts for consultation. It seems that the CIA and NIC are denying any culpability in participating with Dr. Fauci to deceive the public and submit false research by way of Science periodicals or statements that he has made denying any affiliation to Wuhan.

Dr. Fauci attended a meeting with the NIC where the wetmarket in China was discussed. He claimed that they hosed the place down and removed evidence, and that the first SARS outbreak took them 10 years to figure out. In his defense, which I can't believe that I'm saying that, but he discussed China on lab research being done in China in Part 1 page 24.

I'll be honest, the missing Oral History of 2002 makes me quite suspicious. The entire platform was redone in the library archives since COVID, and is conveniently missing. In that documented archive is the testimony of Dr. Fauci regarding the events on the day of 911, and how he hopped on a train to discuss with the DOD the next steps regarding anthrax and bioterrorism. I’ve heard that the only entity that has the ability to remove something from the internet or waybackmachine archive is the Intelligence Community or DOD. In my view, the go-ahead to resume gain of function research, even in times of restriction, is left up to the Intelligence Community and DOD, and overridden if they see it necessary for National Security. I have my doubts whether the denial and action to throw Dr. Fauci under the bus is to deflect their own responsibility for letting it continue when there was a moratorium for several years just prior. Dr. Baric, Peter Daszak, Kristian Andersen, and Peter Hotez definitely continued on with bat research by harvesting and sequencing bats and producing recipes for vaccines during the time that GOF research was halted. The ODNI's link to a report in Virologica Sinica doesn’t seem to reflect what others have sequenced and found in regards to Dr. Zhengli Shi’s research at a glance. From what I've found, they can make it six ways to Sunday using any virus that they wish. The e-coli yeast method is just another way to achieve the same result. They use horseradish and cow's milk, or whatever hocus pocus that they have handy, I guess. It's junk science in my opinion to get the grant money. They're messing around with things that would be better left alone.

Part 1 Page 15 gives the source for this report, however, the link reverts to the homepage of Virosin. When copy and pasting the link into a new browser window, the search with the . included at the end yielded results for the publication to be a citation of the Wuhan Institute Of Virology.

Supplementary Tables are available on the website of Virologica Sinica: www.virosin.org; link.springer.com/ journal/12250.

It appears that Virologica Sinica, is the official journal of The Chinese Society for Microbiology. 👀

PubMed/Medicine is cited as one of the International sharing platforms or databases. A very disturbing link on this page reverts to the National Library Of Medicine, National Center For Biotechnology Information, PubMed www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/PubMed?term=virologica%20sinica

It appears that this has been cited since at least 2010 from the date on one of the published articles. The date range on the page is from 2008-2026. Any and all findings from NIH grant research must be described, documented, and published. The grantee must agree to do so when the research results have been completed, and the agreement to publish is a prerequisite to obtaining the grant funds.

The Wellcome Trust pays for the hosting of the PubMed Platform for the NIH. Jeremy Ferrar is the Director of the Wellcome Trust in the UK. He's also the orchestrator of who would write the Proximal Origins paper, a collaborator of the WHO's GPMB, which commissioned Event 201, and was the ring leader of the group calls between the WHO, GPMB Board Members, including Dr Fauci, George Gao, and Victor Dsau, to lay out the steps that led to the writing of the Proximal Origins conspiracy that they presented to the world.

Dr. Fauci plays a significant but small role in concert with all of those who should be held accountable. This is a RICO case.

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