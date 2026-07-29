Dr. Fauci's refusal to cooperate with The Senate Oversight subpoena by pleading the 5th Amendment.

Dr. Fauci has denied every American the right to information that he has with regards to the Covid pandemic. Dr. Paul gave Dr. Fauci every opportunity to apologize and admit to his role. Dr. Paul has scheduled a vote for next week on how to proceed with Dr. Fauci’s contempt to answer questions under the subpoena that was issued by Congress. Dr. Paul and others of the Senate Oversight Committee reiterated, that under previous Supreme Court rulings regarding subpoenas issued by Congress, that it is unlawful to plead the 5th Amendment under the provisions of a Presidential pardon. He will likely be held in contempt, which could carry a prison sentence of 5 years.

Thank you for your support, and for following the research regarding the covid pandemic investigated by Integrity News. The trust and loyalty that you’ve shown have meant a great deal in order to stand firm without fear and publish the truth in order to facilitate awareness, yield justice, and uphold a good conscience judgment is greatly appreciated and respected. Thank you for your input, sharing, and bringing awareness that was publicized globally in part to your efforts to share the findings with your loved ones and those around the world who are seeking the truth about the incident. You are greatly appreciated, valued, and revered for your commitment to honesty and righteousness.

Thanks for reading Integrity News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Dr. Fauci is awarded the honor of Knight of Grand Cross , Order of Merit of the Italian Republic

Support Integrity News