Integrity News

Integrity News

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The Accidental Hoosier's avatar
The Accidental Hoosier
6h

He knows nothing will happen to him. Certainly the compromised DOJ and FBI will do nothing.

This whole episode just brings back the nightmare that Fauci and many others created and that, sadly, millions of Americans went along with and in some cases helped facilitate. I wish it would result in accountability and justice, but as today shows, those things will never happen.

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