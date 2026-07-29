Dr. Fauci Pleads The 5th To Every Question Presented By Senate Oversight Committee
Dr. Fauci Denied Americans An Apology When Asked If He Would Care To Do So By Further Exhibiting No Response To The Public's Outcry To Accept Culpability Or Show Remorse For Exoneration.
Dr. Fauci's refusal to cooperate with The Senate Oversight subpoena by pleading the 5th Amendment.
Dr. Fauci has denied every American the right to information that he has with regards to the Covid pandemic. Dr. Paul gave Dr. Fauci every opportunity to apologize and admit to his role. Dr. Paul has scheduled a vote for next week on how to proceed with Dr. Fauci’s contempt to answer questions under the subpoena that was issued by Congress. Dr. Paul and others of the Senate Oversight Committee reiterated, that under previous Supreme Court rulings regarding subpoenas issued by Congress, that it is unlawful to plead the 5th Amendment under the provisions of a Presidential pardon. He will likely be held in contempt, which could carry a prison sentence of 5 years.
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He knows nothing will happen to him. Certainly the compromised DOJ and FBI will do nothing.
This whole episode just brings back the nightmare that Fauci and many others created and that, sadly, millions of Americans went along with and in some cases helped facilitate. I wish it would result in accountability and justice, but as today shows, those things will never happen.