One thing I’ve learned in my life is that having love for God places a seed of the fruit of the Spirit in your heart that flourishes into a beautiful tree. His love gives you the ability to know how to love your family and other people well.

Our differences can never outweigh the depth of that love that he has placed within us for others, because his love is stronger than anything that we might find ourselves up against. If we really try to find some common ground and really hear each other out without reacting in anger or hastily, I think we would find that we could understand where each other is coming from better. It’s often hard sometimes when you disagree strongly with the viewpoint of another person if it completely goes against what you feel or believe. Let’s just face it, not everyone had the same upbringing as myself, or maybe had it as good to have loving parents who actually cared about things like knowing the Lord and sowing a seed into your life of finding salvation. I think that is where society as a whole has gotten off track. I wonder how many parents are concerned about that one thing more than anything else that really matters in this life. We want to make sure that they have the best of everything and that we’re keeping up with what’s current and going on in the world of toys and what is popular with children, and the characters and things that they are interested in, but what we really should be focused on and grounded in is making sure that we are showing them love, giving them plenty of hugs, telling them how much we love them, and expressing to them in as simple of terms as we can from a young age, who the author of that love is. God is love. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall have everlasting life. Isn’t that the whole point of existence? To know, and I mean really know, that Jesus loves me so much that he gave his life for me on a cross to redeem me from my sin and deliver me from a fallen world, that without Him, I would not want to be in. I think that’s where we find ourselves in life. What kind of world is it if we are living it amiss and taking it all in, but never coming to the conclusion of what really matters, and what it’s all about? It’s all about Him. I can tell you what it’s not about. It’s not about what we can have, what we want, and what we can gain in this world. It might give us some pleasure for a time, and we might enjoy it very much, whether it’s good for us or bad, but how does God see how we’re living it? How does he see how we use our time and resources, and is it expanding and enhancing his kingdom by the glory that we are bringing into it? Revelation says that the kings and the priests of the nations bring their glory and honor into it, so we know that we must try to be living a life that brings Him honor, and be reflective of the love and the light that he has put within us to shine out to the world.

I’ve been really worked up this week over a couple of things that have been going on in the music industry that has deeply troubled me. I like a lot of different kinds of music, and I’m completely in love with a song right now called Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley, but the loss of 3 Doors Down Lead Singer Brad Arnold, who I never knew of before he died except his voice and his music which I’ve followed since they came out, but the man who sang those lyrics really had a heart of gold. He was making videos, or cameos he called them, wishing people well, praying for them, and telling people how much that he loved them, trying to give them words of encouragement, and just letting them know that he cared about them. It was so moving to me that what I secretly pray about for people in my quiet times during daily activities as I run across people, that he was making videos about it and doing it out loud so that they would know that he cared. That’s the key I think that we could all learn from now that he’s gone. One of his songs, When I’m Gone really hits hard. Will you love me when I’m gone, the singer asks. The answer is yes, and beyond the grave at that. We all have the capacity and the hope that the love that we have for people extends the physical reality of these bodies that we know are programmed and destined to die, but one day, they will rise in immortality, and there is hope for that if you know Jesus and believe the words of the Bible. But, what if you don’t, and you go through life wondering if this is all that there is? I can tell you for 100% certain that it is not. There is the other side. I’ve had such weird, unexplainable encounters with loved ones beyond the grave to the point that I have no question that they were able to communicate something to me in their own way that defied the physical laws of gravity, or whatever you want to call it. I’ve seen things that later were not there, but looked as real as anything else in my surroundings. At Christmas, after my Mother went home to be with the Lord, I was taking it rough, and I was thinking about the last thing that she ever got me for Christmas, just out of the blue. I don’t entertain the idea of talking to dead people. I know that some people talk to their loved ones just like they’re there, and they are there, but the Lord does not want us to participate in necromancy. When King Saul wanted to talk to the prophet Samuel and conjured him up, that was a great sin to do that. I know we’re not taking it to that extreme, and it’s likely just a coping mechanism because we can’t live without them at that time it seems, but they can communicate in ways that you are not expecting to happen. Back to the story, I started hearing this noise that I’ve never heard before, and it was almost like a humming vibration. It was coming from the coffee table, and I thought maybe there was some kind of a bug that had gotten in there and was trying to get out. I got the flashlight out and I was up underneath of this coffee table looking intently in the cracks and openings of the legs, and just trying to pinpoint exactly where the noise was coming from, because it was coming from that table. I wasn’t having any luck on finding anything, because there was nothing there. Just when I was about to give up, I went back over to the other side of it where I started, and the noise stopped. It was like the game you play you’re getting hot! or you’re getting cold. I was hot!, and there it was. I had forgotten, but she hadn’t. Underneath the coffee table, I had been harboring a console that came out of my old car, because the car had been torn up for a year or so, and I finally sold it to someone, and had taken it out to use in another car. I had carried around this little pink tin leopard print heart that had mints in it, long after the mints were gone because my Mom had given it to me one year for Christmas, and I didn’t have the heart to throw it away. A lady that I work with even asked me one day when I accidentally dug it out of my purse, “Are you still carrying that old heart around with you?” I said, “Yes!” We had a good laugh about it, but I never did throw that away. It was in that console underneath the coffee table, and she wanted me to remember the last thing that she ever got me for Christmas. That was it! It was empty, but very full of love, and very valuable because it brought to me from beyond the grave the love that was behind it in the giving. So, I opened it up, and put a ribbon that I could secure around the hinge of it, and I hung it on the Christmas tree. I was scared to death to open that little heart up. I didn’t know what might jump out of it, lol, but seriously, I wasn’t scared at all when I thought about it, because I knew that my Mother knew the pain that I was going through on Christmas without her for the first time in my life, and God made a way. God knew where it was, and he caused the noise to happen that I could hear. He led me along until I found it. It was so amazing. I had an encounter with a loving God, just like every day of my life, I know that he is real, and he is there, in all of our times. He is watching. He is waiting for us to love him and rely on him, and trust him with our innermost thoughts. He’s there to comfort us when we feel like we don’t have the strength or the will to go on, because that’s where I was. I didn’t want to talk about it to anyone, or on here for that matter, because it can get a little daunting to others who are outside of the pain that you are feeling, and you know that they are probably thinking, I wish she would just get over it and move on, or I can’t do this right now with her grief, and that is why I don’t want to discuss it, because it’s too hard to, but it’s also out of consideration for others who are not grieving and really just don’t want to hear about it, but there is a story there in it. It’s the love of God. How can we not share it when it’s so easily and readily available to us? Maybe it will help someone who has these questions and could be going through the same thing, but the point is, never be afraid to love God and people with all of the love that you have in you because there is no shortage of it coming from God. Hug the kids a little longer, and make sure that you do what you can in little ways to show everyone who is important to you that you love them. I hope that you have a great Valentine’s Day, and I hope the Lord blesses you with a lot of love and happiness. Love to all!

