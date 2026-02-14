Integrity News

Integrity News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Feb 15Edited

I wrote today....as well. The last couple of weeks I was working on Genealogy of the family - the immediate relatives - and discovering relation I never knew existed or where they hailed from. Once you get 10-12 generations out it is so wild as to what it was like (and the work to get that story).

Happy Valentine's Day!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ronnette Erwin
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Angela Ronnette Erwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture