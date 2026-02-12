Insulin is being made by using mRNA technology from bacteria such as E-coli and Pseudomonas. It seems like they’ve slipped another one in on us by prescribing a daily injection, that is widely used, and is a life-dependent medicine for Diabetics.

If you haven’t heard yet, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, @DrJBhattacharya, Head of HHS, announced today that Insulin is now a gain of function therapy. During an interview with Jan Jekielek, he revealed that Insulin is being made by using bacteria and gain of function techniques to engineer breakthrough pharmaceuticals.

It seems like even the Pharmacists don’t know much about how it works, and the younger ones don’t seem to know how Insulin was made before, or what kinds are still available. Let me refresh your memories, PharmD’s, it was made with bovine cow serum or swine, widely known as pig. The forms that were available were Humulin R, Humulin N, and Humulin U! What happened to these? They had to be kept in the refrigerator when they weren’t being used, and it seems that the new type of pen also has to be refrigerated, so what gives? They claim it’s easier to make this “new stuff”. Is it easier to harvest pancreatic cells from humans? I wonder how that is done? I’m sure it has a lot to do with aborted baby cells from procured organ harvesting. What about the bacteria? Well, I’m glad that you asked, because it just so happens to be the same process that they made the covid vaccine with using E-coli. There are several different strains of bacteriophage viruses that have been identified. E-coli is a microorganism that is found in feces. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is blue when it presents itself from wounds. It is not good stuff. They’re not using Pseudomonas aeruginosa, but they are using Pseudomonas fluorescens. What’s the difference? I don’t know, but it sounds like that it is fluorescent, as some microbes like cyanobacteriochrome are, that was used in Pfizer’s Paxlovid patent, and exhibits a far-red sensing spectral tuning mechanism, or like a Luciferase-expressing HIV-1, which was used to make covid, so it can’t be good! I don’t pretend to know everything about what they’re doing, but I can read the research, and use what little knowledge that I do have, to try to figure it out. Sensible people would prefer a safer method of developing therapeutics than the road that they have taken us down, but they seem intent on continuing to unveil these therapies to us currently, and in the future, as the next big thing and breakthrough of modern medicine.

Bacteriophages can make bacteria harmful to humans.

This is gene therapy. It starts with mRNA, and is converted to cDNA, and then chemically synthesized into a bacterial compatible gene.

As it turns out, Genentech has been producing insulin in E-coli and Saccharomyces cerevisiae since 1978, but the difference is mRNA transcription and invading the DNA of genes to change them to produce something, like the spike protein, or insulin. What happens when you can’t turn off the insulin switch and all of the cells are producing insulin, or you become superinfected with the bacteria that they made it with?

What is wild, according to the article, is that plants have the ability to produce insulin in large amounts, and it is cost efficient by using seeds or leaves to express proinsulin, but the mad scientists would rather do it another way. They’d rather use their patented cloned creations of viruses and bacteria so that they can make a profit, whether it kills people or not! God gave us everything that we need to survive, but the art has been lost, or sequestered, by billionaires seeking massive fortunes. The Indians knew a lot about what kinds of roots and herbs were beneficial, and I’ve discussed those things before in another article.

Genentech has been collaborating with scientists like Craig Venter, formerly of the Human Genome Project, who invented a predictable, or predicted method, of calculating, or guessing, the most likely, fill in the blank sequences of DNA for the Human Genome Project. In other words, it’s kind of the same as when Stanford used AI to predict what the covid sequence was in their computer lab, and what computer generated sequence would be used to make the vaccines with. (It’s not even real, it’s predicted by AI!)

Craig Venter broke away from the NIH after a dispute with Francis Collins about whether his creations from clones could be patented. The day that the Supreme Court ruled that his creations from aborted baby cell clones could be patented, was the day that America became destined for destruction because of what they would do to children in order to keep making clones for the Human Genome Project, and their intended therapies of the future. That’s the day that the ruling should have been different. The Court should have forbad using any, and all human material, from infants, adults, dead or alive, to do any of the gain of function studies that have been done. I believe in giving blood and kidney transplants, even plasma apheresis, but scientists have taken it too far. The mingling of animal and human biology, and the manipulation of viruses and bacteria for medicinal use is absolutely absurd. Who would even think of doing such a thing? It is unethical, and if Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, can’t see that, she shouldn’t have a job. I really believe that the mind virus of these people is the problem.

Penicillin was discovered by using mold, however, some molds require leaving your house, and burning the clothes on your back when you take them off. I think we have to be very careful about what we’re doing here on this earth. If we discover something accidental-like while studying something else, it might lead to a great discovery. It seems that all good inventions come about like that, or from a lack thereof, that hasn’t been made yet, and someone in need of such a thing, makes it for the use that they intended it for. We shouldn’t be prodding around in zoonotic viral soup just trying to dig up some pathogen to clone and make money on. The ecosystem has a way of cleansing itself, but they are disrupting that as well. The trees that house the baby ticks that they’re dumping, that are inoculated with Lyme’s Disease in our forests, and malaria genetically engineered mosquitos, aren’t helping anything. It seems that everywhere you turn they are trying to destroy it with some engineered invader. All of these people should be in prison, by the way.

If you’re a diabetic, be informed about what you’re taking. Be informed of the process in which the medicine that you are taking is made. Be informed about what is in it, and what kind of bacteria was used to transcribe the information into the gene. This is genetic modification to produce insulin, and no one knows just how safe it is. We certainly can’t trust the Pharmaceutical Companies and the FDA to give it to us straight, because they’re all in bed together. Try to eat healthy and get exercise, and watch your sugar and carbs. A good guideline that I use is less than 10 grams of sugar on the box of anything that I buy, and I feel pretty good about it. I don’t buy anything with aspartame or artificial sweeteners. Try to drink water, and not eat too much cake and ice cream, that’s my one weakness! Check your sugar often, at least daily, and do your best, because that’s all that we can do. Stay informed, and let your concerns be known to your Health Care Providers, whether this is something that is in the best interest of humanity. Definitely let your Doctor know if you present with any new symptoms that are not normal from taking it. I know at least one person who has presented with a bodily rash that is likely due to the insulin, or at least the Pharmacist that I spoke to thought that it could be too. They don’t know what any of this stuff is going to do to people. The person who developed the rash said that the insulin saved their life, and without it they would die, and there’s a lot of truth in that, because when you’re an insulin dependent diabetic, one has to have it in order to live.

Take care, and have a great evening.

***Addendum:

Source:

https://www.nlm.nih.gov/exhibition/fromdnatobeer/exhibition-interactive/recombinant-DNA/recombinant-dna-technology-alternative.html How did they make insulin from recombinant DNA?

Sources:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12934-014-0141-0 Cell factories for insulin production

