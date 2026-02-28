Integrity Good News Podcast #25 Humanity's Fall In The Garden And Pride
Yahwe Speaks To Job About Creation, Gates Of Heaven's Boundaries, Foundations, Behemoth & Leviathan: King Over All The Children Of Pride
Feb 28, 2026
Integrity Good News Podcast
Commentary and interpretations of Biblical scriptures, Biblical archaeology, and history. Knowing God, and accepting that Jesus is the Son of God. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ through sanctification and purification by the empowering of the Holy Spirit of God. To prepare ourselves to be the bride of Christ. To perfect ourselves to reach theoria, when Jesus reveals himself to us in his kingdom, as he did with the apostles at the transfiguration.Commentary and interpretations of Biblical scriptures, Biblical archaeology, and history. Knowing God, and accepting that Jesus is the Son of God. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ through sanctification and purification by the empowering of the Holy Spirit of God. To prepare ourselves to be the bride of Christ. To perfect ourselves to reach theoria, when Jesus reveals himself to us in his kingdom, as he did with the apostles at the transfiguration.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes