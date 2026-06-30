Mount Moriah: Hebrew word: raw-aw- To see, look at, perceive, have vision, learn, observe, watch, present oneself, appear, show, behold, cause to gaze at, to look at each other, face, meet.
Integrity Good News Podcast #31Jesus Is The Messiah Who Was Long Foretold Of The Prophets
More From The Prophet Isaiah Concerning Jesus, The Gentiles, The Israelites, And His Holy Mountain Moriah, Zion, which is Jerusalem. Promises of Yahweh Through Christ And His Eternal Kingdom.
Jun 30, 2026
Integrity Good News Podcast
Commentary and interpretations of Biblical scriptures, Biblical archaeology, and history. Knowing God, and accepting that Jesus is the Son of God. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ through sanctification and purification by the empowering of the Holy Spirit of God. To prepare ourselves to be the bride of Christ. To perfect ourselves to reach theoria, when Jesus reveals himself to us in his kingdom, as he did with the apostles at the transfiguration.Commentary and interpretations of Biblical scriptures, Biblical archaeology, and history. Knowing God, and accepting that Jesus is the Son of God. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ through sanctification and purification by the empowering of the Holy Spirit of God. To prepare ourselves to be the bride of Christ. To perfect ourselves to reach theoria, when Jesus reveals himself to us in his kingdom, as he did with the apostles at the transfiguration.
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