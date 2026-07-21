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Integrity Good News Podcast #32 Jesus In The Future; Prophecies In Isaiah And Jeremiah Quoted In Revelation
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Integrity Good News Podcast #32 Jesus In The Future; Prophecies In Isaiah And Jeremiah Quoted In Revelation

Yahweh Is A ⛲ Fountain Of Living Water, Jesus 🅰️⭕ Wearing A Vesture Or Garment Dipped In Blood From Those Slain By His Sword ⚔️ Fishers Of Men 🎣🐟
Ronnette Erwin's avatar
Ronnette Erwin

Jeremiah 2:3, 17:3

Another prophecy concerning Jesus and him calling us to be fishers of men to spread the good news of the gospel of Christ to the world is found in Jeremiah 16:16 and Matthew 4:19, Mark 1:7

Have a great evening everyone.

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