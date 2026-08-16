Integrity Good News Podcast #34 Ezekiel 5-8 & Revelation 6:3-8

It's important to remember the reason for the Lord's fury, which was idolatry and worshipping graven images🗿, an adulterous heart❤️ for his neighbor's wife 👰, worshipping the sun 🌞, the love of gold and silver is a stumblingblock of their iniquity,💰 pride, violence, and bloody crimes.

These are some of the correlations and parallels in the Books of Ezekiel and Revelation:

Trumpets📯 Verdicts and judgements will be punished by the measure in which they have judged wrongly in verdicts and in courts. They shall seek peace, and there shall be none. They shall cry peace, peace on the earth. Rumors upon rumors. (Jesus said that at the end of days that there shall be wars and rumors of wars).

God reveals another vision to Ezekiel in Chapter 8 of the abominations which angered him that were being done in his beautiful ornament of the sanctuary (Holy Temple), which consisted of the abomination in the inner gate and door facing the North. He shows him there women weeping for Tammuz.

(Tammuz = “sprout of life”

1) a Sumerian deity of food or vegetation).

Tammuz, alabaster relief from Ashur, c. 1500 bc; in the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Germany Foto Marburg/Art Resource, New York. Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Tammuz was regarded as a Shepherd and his mother was a consort depicting a ewe or lamb. The reason why this angered God so much, besides desecrating his temple, is that God and Jesus refer to themselves as the Good Shepherd. Jesus is known as the spotless, sinless, perfect lamb who became a peace offering that took away the sin of the whole world. The devil has always tried to imitate God by using the attributes that describe him in an attempt to receive worship by any means necessary to cause men to stumble and worship false idols through fables and myths.

Upon peering into a hole in the wall, and then digging through the wall of the sanctuary, idols of all manner of creeping things 🐍🕷️🪳🪲🪰🦗⚕️and abominable beasts🐗🐊🐸🐀🦇🦉🐉were seen on the inner sanctuary walls. Therein was Jaazaniah (yah-az-an-yaw, Jehovah hears), son of Shaphan, standing in the middle of 70 priests of the ancients of Israel, holding censors of incense, which were being offered up in smoke to the false gods and deities on the walls of the chambers in the dark. Further being taken to the East gate in the vision, God showed Ezekiel that the priests were facing East with their backs toward the sanctuary while they worshipped the sun.🌞

What is being referred to as the abomination of desolation in Revelation and Daniel, and here in Ezekiel as the vision begins, is the meaning of the phrase. A false god is erected and worshipped in the sanctuary of the Holy Temple, which is God's (Yahweh's) sanctuary on the earth.

God is preparing horses for the battle against them by presenting different judgments that each color of horse represents. This concludes this study. Lamentations, written by Jeremiah, will not be covered as stated in the previous podcast, so you didn't miss an episode on it before this one. It is a short book of 5 Chapters that I encourage you to read if you were looking forward to a study on it. It’s about the pitiful state of Jerusalem in her destruction after the siege of Babylon.

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