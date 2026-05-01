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Integrity Good News Podcast Episode 27 Christ's Kingdom
Jesus Reigns; Heaven And Earth Are His. The Wicked Perish At His Fire, Lightening, And Presence. The Earth Proclaims His Glory, His Throne Is Honor & Majesty, He Rules In Righteousness. Psalms 97, 112
May 01, 2026
Integrity Good News Podcast
Commentary and interpretations of Biblical scriptures, Biblical archaeology, and history. Knowing God, and accepting that Jesus is the Son of God. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ through sanctification and purification by the empowering of the Holy Spirit of God. To prepare ourselves to be the bride of Christ. To perfect ourselves to reach theoria, when Jesus reveals himself to us in his kingdom, as he did with the apostles at the transfiguration.Commentary and interpretations of Biblical scriptures, Biblical archaeology, and history. Knowing God, and accepting that Jesus is the Son of God. Being transformed into the likeness of Christ through sanctification and purification by the empowering of the Holy Spirit of God. To prepare ourselves to be the bride of Christ. To perfect ourselves to reach theoria, when Jesus reveals himself to us in his kingdom, as he did with the apostles at the transfiguration.
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