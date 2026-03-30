Integrity Good News Podcast Episode 26 ✝️⛈️🌊⛲🐑👑🦁🏞️🍷🛶🍞🌿🌾⛰️🥈

Parables, Cup Of Wine, Generations, Crucifixion, Kingship, Shepherd, Rock, Authority Over Sea, Water, And Storm, Glory, Throne, Provision, & Salvation 79-84: Man Of Thy Right Hand, Son Of Man, Vine, Branch, Bread, Corn, Holy Hill of Zion, Temple, Sanctuary, Tried Like Silver, Established Like The Earth, Moon, And Sun Forever, Save Us, Shine Forth, Cause Thy Face To Shine; And We Shall Be Saved.

Psalm 80:1 Give ear, O Shepherd of Israel, thou that leadest Joseph like a flock; thou that dwellest between the cherubims, shine forth.

Psalm 80:3 Turn us again, O God, and cause thy face to shine; and we shall be saved. 80:7 Turn us again, O God of hosts, and cause thy face to shine; and we shall be saved. 80:8 Thou hast brought a vine out of Egypt; thou hast cast out the heathen, and planted it. 9 Thou preparedst room before it, and didst cause it to take deep root, and it filled the land. 14 Return, we beseech thee, O God of hosts: look down from heaven, and behold, and visit this vine. John 15:1 I am the true vine, and my Father is the husbandman. 5 I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.