The left-leaning News Media has been in the news as of late doing what they do best- telling lies and sticking together like glue. The latest hit piece from The Atlantic just got them sued by the FBI Director, Kash Patel.

An app, that was on my phone by default, gives Media updates and push notifications by default, (that I have opted out of), but upon further review of opening it up randomly today, I documented a list of supporting Media Outlets, including NPR and The AP, which are considered by some to be left-leaning liberal media.

The app that I have is called Moment, and the conglomerates of the media that are publishing articles on that platform are very familiar names to all of us, including Time and NBC News among them.

Just as these left-leaning Articles are cited in Congressional Hearings, then are entered into the record as document and fact, doesn't necessarily prove truthfulness. The only way to discount or weigh the truth of the narrative, is to see what the left leaning liberal media outlets are saying in concert as a whole. It's the discrediting wrap-up smear campaign tactic, that was publicly described by Nancy Pelosi, as if everyone had an unspoken understanding that they should have already known about it, and that it is commonplace. Well, no, Nancy, common people don’t go around telling lies to get a rise out of people, because it's not nice, or righteous, in a lot of people's eyes, to do that to others. Lying hurts other people, that is why the Good Lord told us not to do it in the 9th Commandment.

©4-1061/5061 Intended use for commentary, teaching, and news reporting under the fair use doctrine concerning criticism for breaking the 9th Commandment.

This is the compiled list:

We should add Kinetic's website (formerly Windstream) to the list, which hosts news sources and updates on their platform, and is where I first read that garbage from The Atlantic. This is not limited to cell phone news apps, but extends its reach to daily users of landline e-mail platforms, and providers of cell phone services, by reaching people who have subscribed to their services, and are presented to them as news ads on their host platforms. It's a monopoly that they have on sites that you must visit if you have service with them. It's the modern day flashing billboard model ad! It's daring, it's sexy, it's seductive, it's down and dirty, it’s in your face. It's not the same “sex sells” motto anymore, because they can't even figure out what that is, but it's the same m.o. that has always been: the dirtier the ad, the better they like it to engrain and corrupt your mind with to make a lasting impression.

billboard sign of a beautiful model ad for clothing. (AI had a lot of trouble with this)

Unsubscribe to Left-leaning Media Outlets on default cell phone apps, or only use them to gauge what the truth is if you are subscribed through your phone carrier by default. One can uninstall certain apps that they don't want to use, but sometimes, the default settings are not able to be modified.

Was it the plan of Obama to brainwash the impoverished by handing out free government phones that tell half-truths and muddy the waters of reality to conform to the Democratic liberalist view? You decide. I don't believe in coincidences.

Nancy Pelosi and Obama buttering bread while reading a newspaper of the 10 commandments

Nancy Pelosi and Obama buttering bread while reading a newspaper and scrolling on cell phones of the 10 commandments

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God loveth a cheerful giver!