In the 1970’s and ‘80’s, the NIH was studying various viruses such as Toxoplasma gondii from cats, vaccinia virus which is monkeypox, retroviruses including a rous sarcoma virus causing AIDS, murine leukemia virus, coronavirus murine hepatitis, and ectromelia virus causing mousepox.

After the coalition of the Human Genome Project with Nations of the world and global corporate partnerships like Wellcome Trust, for example, the interest in studying and replicating these viruses continues. In fact, the NIH, Wellcome Trust, and NIH’s CREID network are covering all the bases, just as the pagans in Corinth wanted to by having an image to the unknown god, these entities are looking for Pathogen X. They don’t even know or care what it is, but they want to make it. They want to make a supercharged superbug that is unknown to science. If they mix all of these viruses up in just the right amounts, they might create a deadly cocktail that will put them on the map to either becoming famously immortalized by history, or in the grave yard. As long as taxpayer grant money keeps coming in and their coalition obligations are satisfied, the coalition is happy turning grant money into patents and royalties, whether it causes or cures a disease or not.

The Wellcome Trust funds the platform supporting the NIH PubMed research data journal site. Not only has Wellcome Trust been around since the Human Genome Project, but it funds the WHO, Big Pharma, and Universities globally for gene editing and virus manipulation. It funds studies about electric cars and the environment and climate change. Wellcome Trust Director, Jeremy Farrar, is also a Global Preparedness Monitoring Board Member alongside Dr. Fauci. He’s heavily involved in the pandemic response and the WHO’s response to covid, as evidenced by Dr. Fauci’s emails. The WHO and World Bank established the GPMB, and they plan to kick it up a notch and keep the hype going about pandemics for the next 5 years. The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security was commissioned by the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board for Event 201.

There was a stockpile of smallpox vaccine containing vaccinia virus that the NIH wanted to try to make use of in another way than what it was intended for. CRSPR technology was used to make a vaccinia vectored vaccine for use in preventing AIDS and Influenza.

Part 4 will continue with the NIH CREID network and the World Health Organization due to email limits.

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