Boston Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Brigham Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

https://www.childrenshospital.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/irbm-011-001-osp-sponsored.pdf

https://www.healthline.com/health/orchiectomy-for-transgender-women#outlook

The FDA’s DNAnexus platform is hosted by a Chinese Company that is also hosting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital’s Microsoft database, and The Rockefeller Foundation’s Genome Ark platform.

https://comptox.epa.gov/genra/DTXCID20153709

https://comptox.epa.gov/dashboard/chemical/exposure-predictions/DTXSID20231218

https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/1_2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine