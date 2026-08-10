NIH: A Monopoly on Human Health
Part 5 Attachments (Continued)
Boston Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Brigham Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.
https://www.childrenshospital.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/irbm-011-001-osp-sponsored.pdf
https://www.healthline.com/health/orchiectomy-for-transgender-women#outlook
The FDA’s DNAnexus platform is hosted by a Chinese Company that is also hosting St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital’s Microsoft database, and The Rockefeller Foundation’s Genome Ark platform.
https://comptox.epa.gov/genra/DTXCID20153709
https://comptox.epa.gov/dashboard/chemical/exposure-predictions/DTXSID20231218
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/1_2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine
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