Dr. Fauci did clinical trials for HIV on Orphans in NYC, so I'm not the least bit surprised that he knew the dangers being proposed to pregnant mothers and their unborn children as a result of taking the COVID vaccine. During the COVID vaccine clinical trials, men were instructed to wear condoms if they had intercourse with their wives, and under any circumstances, not to have it with pregnant wives. I'm not making that up, but I have zero proof at the moment where it was documented, but it is documented in the clinical trials pages that Pfizer wanted sealed for 75 years. I want to say that it was in Daily Clout's the Pfizer Documents by Amy Kelley and Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf. The proof is out there, but I'm so disgusted today with the overwhelming evidence against Dr. Fauci and his colleagues, who are still walking around free men, while the rest of us visit our loved ones in the cemetery, or have the privilege to see them in their debilitated states. Strokes, cancer, paralysis, agitation, argumentative, confusion, distorted reality, mere shells of who they once were. We all knew it was coming, and some of us have said goodbye, and hold onto hope for those who are currently succumbing to their fate. How much time we have left with any of them is a mystery, but we should just try to be at peace as best that we can with them, and live everyday like it's our last, because one day, it will be. When your sleep becomes dreaming about your dead mother sitting in a chair in the hospital with a blank stare, vaguely answering questions she seems hostile to from someone asking them, you realize that not only can you not sleep, you're living a real nightmare. What I would give for one more day with her. I couldn't stop her from taking 2-3 Pfizer COVID shots and boosters. She listened to her quack Doctor over her own daughter, who had done the research, and had told her, and my whole family everything that I could, but they did it anyway. They've done some shocking things that my pre-covid family would not have done. My reality is not their reality. They took it to stay alive, and believed the lie of helping to keep others alive. Noble, mind you, but I prayed to Jesus. They wanted to travel domestically and internationally, and go to the grocery stores. I prayed for the Lord not to let sickness and disease enter into my dwelling. I walked right in the stores and acted like it didn't exist, just the same as I had everyday before it happened, and I never wore a mask. I didn't go around in fear, I was ready to go, and still am. If I go tomorrow, I'm prayed up. It's only by the grace of God that I'm alive anyway, so why worry? Was I afraid for my family? Just as much as anyone, but I trusted God to take care of them, and he did. The whole problem with COVID was the scare tactics being broadcast everywhere that you turned, which caused the body of every person frantically listening to release cortisol. Cortisol plays a role in the renin angiotensin aldosterone system or mechanism that regulates blood pressure through the receptors in the lungs. When the body gets full of cortisol, there's no way to get rid of it. It's oftentimes reported visible by red patches underneath the skin, bearing on the shoulders of Olympic swimmers before they race, from the excitement and nerves.

How tore up are we over the extensive pleadings of the 5th by Dr. Fauci, the texts, emails, suppressed and denied reports of wrongdoings and purported deaths, the collaborators, the misappropriated allocated taxpayer funds, the viruses, and the aborted babies to make them with? The sheer and utter denial of wrongdoing? Medical Licenses being revoked, Lawyers being disbarred, regular hard working, already poor, people losing their jobs? What about forced vaccinations by Colleges to attend? Hospital workers? There's no end to the damage that's been done to the livelihoods and psyche of the general public in America. Maybe other Countries fared far better compared to us, but I hardly think so. Canada, Australia, the UK, Scotland, and others were like Nazi Germany during WWII.

I'm not going to stop praising Jesus in the midst of it all. I wonder how angry or merciful God is when he sees these things. I know he's a forgiving God, but I also know that he is a just God. It reminds me of Revelation where it says that the saints who have been slain cry out at the altar asking when will we be avenged for those who have caused these things to happen to us? Revelation 6:9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held: and they cried with a loud voice, saying how long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth? And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellow servants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled. These are the plagues of Mystery Babylon, and it will fall and be plagued. The holy apostles and prophets will be avenged on her. We are supposed to come out of her and not be partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. Revelation 18:4, 18:20. It also says that the voice of the bridegroom and the bride shall no more be heard in her: for thy merchants were the great men of the Earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. Revelation 18:23 Where is it that we are all going to go? That's a good question, but God will be removing himself and his church out of the midst of it! Hallelujah! We're going somewhere on a journey with our King, no more to be laden down with the heavy burdens of Babylon. If you research the desolate city, and their utter cruelty, it makes a fitting picture of today. Just read 2 Timothy 3:2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.

Revelation 20:4 And I saw thrones, and they sat up on them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshiped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

One thing is for certain, judgment is coming. Whether we see it in this life, or at the judgment seat of Christ, everyone who is apart from Christ and not written in the lamb's book of life will be judged and punished, and those who have been harmed and persecuted will be vindicated. We have a hope that one day wickedness will be no more, but until then, keep speaking the truth in love, and don't fear death, because we will overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony, and they loved not their lives unto death. Revelation 12:11

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