It pleases me today to find another piece of the missing puzzle that led to the formation of the biowar against humanity we are experiencing and the roles our federal institutions and leaders have played in unleashing bioagents on us to make money through patents, Pharmaceutical Companies, efforts to sway wars by securing government contracts, and win elections. It’s been going on since 1972, when rDNA was discovered at UCSF and Stanford, then patented. This discovery led by Boyle and Cohen initiated the formation of Genentech.

As promised, I will return to Craig Venter’s role in the CCR5 monoclonal antibody therapy contracted to Genentech, Roche, Pfizer, and others for the treatment of anthrax and AIDS. When the initial shock of the medical community began to dissipate about whether or not it was dangerous to mix animals with human biology, research resumed in full throttle using the same approach that led to the discovery of rDNA. RDNA is a lab created molecule that integrates animal, plant, or bacteria with human cells. Although it doesn’t seem clear which animal was used, monkeys and mice have been considered to be the closest matches to the human genome.

The events of September 11th and anthrax being sent through the mail began the roll-out of an immediately available cure for anthrax. Dr. Fauci, who became a product of what must be a mental break of witnessing the evils of the NIH community, began his journey as Head of Bioterrorism. He continued with research, which were the fruits of patented products made by the killing of innocents from abortions and clinical trials on orphans with AIDS, using biotechnology for profit. Dr. Fauci observed or participated in the shift from anthrax bombs being made in the 1940’s and ‘50’s, to bioengineering methods of transmission by inhalation and vaccination using rDNA technology. He may have thought his early efforts were for winning wars. I will give him the benefit of the doubt early on, but what happened in later years during the Reagan, Bush, Clinton, G.W. Bush, and Obama reigns, I will not. Since his 1968 appointment to the NIH, which came about by being drafted for the Vietnam War during the Doctor Draft. He is responsible for the actions he took and participated in. I think he realized very early that war is profit, elections bring potential grant funds, and security of evil being unexposed if the elected are agreeable and complicit in it. Dr. Fauci retired from the military after 27 years with the Public Health Service, and in 1996 began a new enlistment with the Senior Executive Service. Unsurprisingly, he holds the Department of Defense in the highest regard. The DOD is one of the entities that have Oversight of having clearance to continue gain of function research on PPP’s.

How involved was Dr. Fauci in the Cuban Missle Crisis biowarfare attempted attacks on Castro and agent orange disbursement in Vietnam? Does he have knowledge of the pathogens and agents that were used, or have been used, in espionage, or that have been created during his 27 years of military service at the NIH/NIAID?

If you want to know how Dr. Fauci entered the CIA, DOD, wherever he wanted to go during covid without being logged in or invited, it is because he is a Senior Military Officer who parades around in street clothes and poses as just a Doctor who is science. He is part of the Military Industrial Complex that is making bioweapons masked as vaccines and immunological therapies in biolabs everywhere.

Unfortunately, the Oral History from 2002 from the screenshot isn’t avaiable at the NIH’s History and Stetten Museum website in which Dr. Fauci tells of his wherabouts the day 911 happened and how he rushed back from NYC on a train to talk to the DOD about bioweapons and anthrax. No matter.

Every war we’ve had since WWII has been grounded in biological warfare. If they were willing to drop anthrax on Germany and Korea, spray our servicemen in Vietnam with agent orange, inoculate Veterans of Desert Storm and Desert Shield with botulinum and pyridostigmine bromide against nerve agents, why wouldn’t they unleash covid-19? Our servicemen are the first guinea pigs of the mad science going on at the NIH and live debilitating lives resulting from intentional harm.

Dr. Fauci obtained patents on his work with HIV and the gp120 protein blocking monoclonal antibody if you want to call it that. The gp120 protein has been shown to be effective in treating covid, and it very well should be, because the virus was engineered to contain the AIDS causing gp120 furin cleavage site enveloped protein that makes it infective to humans.

You might ask, where am I going with all of this? I think it’s important to note that what’s coming is far more sinister than where we’ve been. The vision the NIH has is to put the human genome on smartphones and create a virtual database of our vaccine records and medical records. Our DNA is being projected to China from the FDA using the DNAnexus platform. Stanford’s ENCODE project is involved in collecting the data. DNAnexus also hosts the Vertebrate Genomes Project, containing Genome Ark and Bat 1K, belonging to Rockefeller University, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital platforms.

It seems that those holding the power of the knowledge of the human genome sequences, through collaborating efforts of NIH, Big Pharma, and Rockefeller University, want to live forever by finding the secret to longevity through studying bats, while the rest of us fund their ventures and die off in the process of being subjects of their clinical trials and emergency use authorization mandates.

Part 3 will resume with how the smallpox vaccine, containing vaccinia virus, causes monkeypox, and how it is being used as a vectored vaccine for AIDS and influenza.

The WHO receives NIH grants through collaborating centers with respect to MRSA.

