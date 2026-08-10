The NIH has a theory that LGBTQ is caused by a genetic abnormality they want to correct by methylation. Now, if you don’t know what that is, don’t be surprised, because they have gone to great lengths to suppress gender research, experiments, and Clinical Trials they’re doing on children. Through collaborating NIH DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) Hospitals, members act as the public liaison to schools, Counselors, Teachers, and Youth Centers. The NIH is making use of children’s medical records obtained through an act of Congress to mine data on them about gender, and have been approved to submit questionnaires about gender that are proposed to children.

HHS has became increasingly vocal about LGBTQ at the UN Geneva Convention at the 75th Anniversary 2022, and by the appointment of a Presidential Cabinet that cross dresses and openly flouts their homosexuality and fetishes to the detriment of the rest of society by trying to force people to conform their belief system.

The NIH, in a Trans-NIH effort, has buried layers of initiatives and research under such headings as the Division of Program Coordination Planning and Strategic Initiatives masking Women’s Health Research, and the National Sexual and Gender Minority Research Office or NSGMRO. The NIH is using public Institutions that house children to reach their research and treatment goals. They know that the gender confusion is a mental disorder that can oftentimes result in psychosis.

The treatment being proposed at UCSF is methylation to modify the genetic make-up of the enveloped chromosome package and add carbon molecules to it to get a different DNA protein result than that of a normal functioning human. The study doesn’t say what the ages of the participants in the grant application are, but this is something the NIH has considered and awarded funding for.

Through the DSMBs of Children’s Hospitals, the NIH has set an agenda, or talking points, coupled with questionnaires that further supplement what the NIH has been able to gather through their Committees from the medical records of children. Whether they target those answering in confirmation of a gender crisis or uncertainty is unclear. Or, whether all children are screened to create gender confusion by the questions that plant a seed of insinuation that they could be something other than the way God made them, is also unclear. But it seems these questions have been phrased to include all children or the NIH wouldn’t have gone to the lengths it has to bring it before Congress to be able to ask these questions to any child whether they were aware of a gender confusion anomaly or not.

Boston Children’s Hospital just happens to be one of the NIH’s DSMB Hospitals to have been instructed by the NIH to go out to the public and launch these efforts in Schools, Youth Centers, Therapists, and Counselors involved in the Mental Health Community. The NIH knows that this is a Mental Health issue. One that may be completely of their own making.

The NSGMRO has hosted Open Society Foundation speakers, which is a George Soros Foundation. The link has biographies of affiliates and speakers and YouTube videos of sessions. I think the one that really upsets me the most is this guy, Gregory Phillips II, Ph.D. (he/his). His bio discusses how he is using the agenda of the NIH to outsource the launch of their mission of LGBTQ onto unknowing children.

Through the National Academy of Science, a private organization in which Dr. Fauci is a member of, including his GPMB counterpart, Victor Dzau, Director of the National Academy of Medicine under the direction of the NAS, a lot of funny things seem to be going on.

One funny thing that is going on is that this data mining operation of children about LGBTQ is being published and orchestrated or managed by them, to relay the information and statistics back to the NIH. (Keep scrolling after page 2 of the link, it’s a book of hidden atrocities.) How I got there I’m really not sure, but to the best of my remembrance it was by following one of the links of the NIH’s cited NIH-Trans collaborations of a Workshop they harnessed data from or commissioned.

Another funny thing is that the Paxlovid Scientist whose work is being utilized in covid vaccines using light and vibration technology, was an understudy of Mondragon Laboratory using CRSPR technology. This Scientist’s work was cited in the National Academy of Science Journals and seemed to be about a method of crystallization using light photosensitivity and vibration technology that she invented related to eye health of rods and cones.

If you haven’t noticed by now, there seems to be a lot of avenues that are being taken in order to go around Federal regulations that these people are members of. They’re using these findings and routes of financial gain outside of the perimeters of what is allowed to do to American citizens under the Constitution and the protections of law. In fact, they’ve hidden their ties so well that they just seem to be part of an admonished league of brilliant Scientists that belong to every organization and collaboration because of their brilliant work. Let’s face it, it’s a ponzi scheme, and it’s a big one. None of which are the likes of what you or I have ever witnessed, imagined, or seen. It has taken them years to build these networks and establish a way they can rationalize benefitting from them using taxpayer dollars from grants and their status within the governmental framework of their job descriptions.

Pfizer, with FDA approval of Comirnaty, will be vaccinating children with it in Canada. The problem I have with Comirnaty, besides myocarditis, pericarditis, and sudden death, is that it is primarily made in China. The substances used for the compounds to make it are made in China. Wuhan China to be exact. However, there are two or three other companies in China manufacturing these substances, and one thing is clear: they’re genotoxic and affect androgen. Yes, you heard that right, they’re on the Toxic Substances list of the NIH’s PubChem. The nanoparticle that Pfizer and all of the Pharmaceutical Companies are making the vaccine from contains a metabolite of an aging mouse brain.

With the release of Project Veritas’ Greenwich, CT School Assistant Principal video about gender, religion, and age discrimination, I would be inclined to know if he had ever been contacted by a Representative of one of the DSMBs of the NIH to filter through the applications of Teachers to further boost their agenda on unknowing students, and further suppress the ignorance of what parents didn’t know, or what they didn’t want them to know, about what the NIH wants to do to kids regarding gender research, gender affirming surgery, gene modification, and clinical trials. It seems that New Haven, CT, home of Yale School of Medicine, is listed as one of the participating Program Sites of the NIH’s Women’s Reproductive Health and is only 44 miles away. They also have a DSMB Cardiovascular Research Group. The kind of outreach the NIH wants to be initiated in communities and schools seems to fit.

So, if you doubt any of these things, just stay tuned until I can submit the receipts of screenshots and the citations for them will be at the top of the picture. I urge you to follow the links and read as much of it as you can to find out more than what I’ve been able to uncover. It’s so massive. We owe it to our children and grandchildren to save them from a life of the present and future effects of this.

Below you’ll find the attachments and screenshots for Part 5 supporting my findings and research.

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