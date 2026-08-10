The Lancet article being slammed by Daily Beast contributor, Peter Hotez, is trying to save face and lie about his involvement in making coronaviruses as early as 2012 in his lab at Baylor, among other things. https://reporter.nih.gov/search/VcMKZfjY10CZfegz5z_9Sg/projects

Some of the NIH patents attributed to him include anthrax, poxviruses, flavivirus, nipha virus, hendra virus, nucleic acid proteins, MERS coronavirus, and typhoid salmonella.

https://reporter.nih.gov/search/VcMKZfjY10CZfegz5z_9Sg/patents?sort_field=patent_title&sort_order=asc

He has nothing to fear except fear itself. I mean, how could anyone bother looking into his impeccable character and NIH grants and patents at the prestigious Baylor University? He really gets around too, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Texas, D.C. No University in America is beyond his reach. Some of his government NIH contracts include for biodefense. Who is it again we’re being defended from? Oh yes, I forgot, it’s the researchers making the viruses that have been released on us that are making the viruses for the defense of us. How silly of me.

It seems as those who are rejecting factual information that has been proven or questioned, are the biggest protestors of the findings. It always seems to come down to those deflecting the information are those solely or partially complicit and responsible for it.

I’m just going to put this out there, and whether you agree with my belief system or not, no one can hide anything they do from God. He will stand accountable for all the people that have lost their lives due to his negligence of making these bioweapons in the lab. As long as he continues to lie about his involvement in it and his direct action to make these viruses, he’s a lost soul.

I think that’s why everyone, who knows Dr. Fauci is lying, is so taken by his lack of acceptance of responsibility and remorse for the part he has played in funding viral gain of function pathogens. When that was halted, he shifted work on it to China. He has knowledge of ongoing and continuous lab research and continues to fund the same people in question. He has awareness of the CDC’s bei repository and ATCC selling viral and microorganism clones made from aborted babies at astronomical costs.

Anyone can see that he wants to use his office to turn taxpayer money that is funded in grants to produce patents that yield Big Pharma royalties. Claiming that the CDC and FDA are responsible for what he’s been doing is deflecting what the problem really is, and that’s him. They are the Oversight Committees of the IBC grants he funds to Universities and Big Pharma, and they are just as involved at covering up the toxic substances being made and experimented on by using humans. They’re all just digging a deeper hole that they can’t get out of. The only thing power and wealth get you in this world is the ability to self-destruct. Maybe they can dig their way to China.

https://news.yahoo.com/lancet-report-claiming-covid-could-132931783.html