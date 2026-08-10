The NIH, in a Trans-NIH (various Departments within the NIH) effort, is deeply entangled in a massive collaboration that stems from before the Human Genome Project to the present day. The collaboration involves the IBCs receiving NIH grants in Universities and Hospitals, and DSMBs performing clinical trials in designated network Hospitals. The FDA, CDC, Pharmaceutical Companies, Wellcome Trust, DNAnexus, Wuxi AppTech, Motorola, IBM, Microsoft, Rockefeller University, and a global effort of collaboration with Nations, including the World Health Organization, are also involved.

NIH’s diabolical plan to introduce genomic therapies by 2020.

The Human Genome Project was usurped by Craig Venter, as he tried to patent the DNA of humans. The Supreme Court ruled that if a protein was made from existing DNA of cloned human embryo cells causing a protein to be produced it could be patented. In fact, human embryos could be patented as property. The issues of patented human life, nanoparticles, cyborgs, and humanized mice were discussed in ethical forums held at Georgetown University established by President G.W. Bush called the President’s Council on Bioethics.

There were various studies going on at the time with AIDS, anthrax, and leukemia. A competitive challenge emerged between scientists to discover the viruses responsible, identify the proteins and chemokine receptors that were involved, and make proteins to block the virus from entering into cells by using a cloning method of human embryo cells. The chemokine receptor related to AIDS and anthrax are CCR5 and the protein is gp120.

Around this same time, Dr. Fauci was appointed Director of Bioterrorism after 9-11 related to the anthrax scare. Craig Venter, based on the ruling from the Supreme Court, began to patent proteins from his work at NIH during the Human Genome Project. He split from the NIH and took half of his patent, the other half belonging to the NIH, and went his separate way to form Human Genome Sciences.

Human Genome Sciences held a patent on CCR5 monoclonal antibodies to combat anthrax and AIDS that was contracted for use by major Pharmaceutical Companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Genentech, and others. The CCR5 monoclonal antibody, initially produced by Craig Venter, is being used in a variation of formula by Pfizer in the treatment of Covid-19 with antivirals Regeneron and Remdesivir.

Due to email limits, Part 2 will resume by citing Human Genome Sciences links to the CCR5 mAb owned by Craig Venter and gp120 patents owned by Dr. Fauci.

Francis Collins’ notes for Bill Clinton.

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