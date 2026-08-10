In the middle of the covid pandemic, most people would have been surprised to learn that Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, liaison of Quality Control to the Wuhan Lab by the WHO, who was found to have collaborated in the making of covid in the Wuhan Lab, received a CREID grant appointing him over Southeast Asia to do more research on coronaviruses by Dr. Fauci. Each network will receive around $9 million each over a 5 year period. Many of the appointees mentioned were found in FOIA request emails to Dr. Fauci. E-reporter reveals that most participants had previously received grant funds for research of prospective diseases.

The WHO has a 3 fold presence in the hierarchy of global health.

Some noted affiliations to the United States are to the CDC and Global Coordinating Centers by way of tracking MRSA (Multi-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) called the Antimicrobial Resistance and Stewardship Program. The CDC is affiliated through a Division of Immunization and Respiratory Disease.

The WHO has taken the initiative to appoint themselves the authority of global health. The 75th annual Geneva Convention was held and the U.S. handed over the sovereignty of it’s citizens to the WHO regarding their health. A very small window of opportunity was given to voice concerns via email to HHS for two hours.

Their funds rely on generous grants of the NIH and Wellcome Trust. Through collaborations with participating Universities and Hospitals, the WHO have entitled themselves to share in those funds.

Most people are unaware that the U.S. submits mortality rates to the WHO by regulation every year.

NIH’s NSGMRO (National Sexual and Gender Minority Research Office) is doing studies on dermatitis as a genetic anomaly at Boston’s Children’s Hospital. Another WHO collaboration is through Brigham Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Harvard is in participation, of which Dr. Fauci is over Harvard University’s Kasper Laboratory in Boston Massachusetts.

The WHO collaboration began at the University of Chapel Hill, N.C., where Ralph Baric’s laboratory is located, under the auspices of Veterinary Medicine.

WHONET is a database of antibiotic resistant strains of microorganisms accessible to the collaborating centers. It is co-founded by John Stelling of Brigham Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Stanford is also part of the network.

Aside from these functions, the WHO and the World Bank have formed and funded the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board. The WHO is chartered under the United Nations and is implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 to have a digital vaccination ID for every person on the planet containing biometrics using facial, fingerprint, and eye scanning technology, vaccination status, WHO food vouchers, financials containing social credit scores, personal identity authentication on the blockchain, and carbon footprint use.

Part 5 will be discussing the HHS and Trans-NIH effort to genetically modify the DNA of LGBTQ children by using CRSPR technology, and how the NIH tracks them to mine data through various means in an effort to influence and research them.

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