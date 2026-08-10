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kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
7dEdited

interesting how Fauci got his start in Vietnam war and transferred to the executive branch once he maxed out on his first pension so he could start accruing his second government pension. didn’t he also have significant financial interests in the c19 vaccine manufacturers?

https://openthebooks.substack.com/p/breaking-big-pharma-paid-690-million

the entire system is rotten to the core.

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