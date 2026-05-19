mad scientist monkey and mouse stirring a cauldron witch's brew

Pfizer confidential documents after EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) was given by the FDA, whose peer-review included Chinese scientists. Leaked on the Internet

The adverse events report lists a number of virus outbreaks, including hantavirus from mice, and adenovirus from monkeys. J&J’s covid vaccine was made with an adenovirus, and Pfizer’s covid vaccine utilized a bacteriophage virus. Viruses from mice and monkeys end up in human vaccines and people because NIH scientists and IBC/IBR grant recipients are making viruses and vaccines with humanized mice and vero monkey kidney cells.

The covid vaccine activated 8,241 cases of Herpes infections. They range from varicella zoster (chickenpox), oral, ophthalmic, gastric, and systemic Herpes. Not just any Herpes, but Herpes infections that you’ve likely never heard of.

Herpes dermatitis;Herpes gestationis;Herpes oesophagitis;Herpes ophthalmic;Herpes pharyngitis;Herpes sepsis;Herpes simplex;Herpes simplex cervicitis;Herpes simplex colitis;Herpes simplex encephalitis;Herpes simplex gastritis;Herpes simplex hepatitis;Herpes simplex meningitis;Herpes simplex meningoencephalitis;Herpes simplex meningomyelitis;Herpes simplex necrotising retinopathy;Herpes simplex oesophagitis;Herpes simplex otitis externa;Herpes simplex pharyngitis;Herpes simplex pneumonia;Herpes simplex reactivation;Herpes simplex sepsis;Herpes simplex viraemia;Herpes simplex virus conjunctivitis neonatal;Herpes simplex visceral;Herpes virus infection;Herpes zoster;Herpes zoster cutaneous disseminated;Herpes zoster infection neurological;Herpes zoster meningitis;Herpes zoster meningoencephalitis;Herpes zoster meningomyelitis;Herpes zoster meningoradiculitis;Herpes zoster necrotising retinopathy;Herpes zoster oticus;Herpes zoster pharyngitis;Herpes zoster reactivation;Herpetic radiculopathy;Histone antibody positive;Hoigne's syndrome;Human herpesvirus 6 encephalitis;Human herpesvirus 6 infection;Human herpesvirus 6 infection reactivation;Human herpesvirus 7 infection;Human herpesvirus 8 infection

Ironically, the covid vaccine caused COVID-19, COVID pneumonia, positive and negative PCR tests, and exposure to communicable disease, including SARS-CoV-2.

Hantavirus pulmonary infection was reported. If anyone remembers Gene Hackman, the beloved actor, and his wife, who died from hantavirus last year, it was caused by a specific Western species of field mice, which led to a home invasion that caused an infestation. An autopsy investigation revealed that hantavirus was the cause of death for Gene’s wife at their New Mexico ranch.

https://abcnews.com/US/gene-hackman-death-mystery-sheriff-provide-updates-friday/story?id=119510052

I think it was a bit of oversight on the part of the deep state to announce a pandemic of hantavirus sweeping the Nation from cruise ships not long after everyone was aware of the reason for Gene Hackman’s wife’s death. Enter, Ebola!

Human polyomavirus 2 (JC polyomavirus) can be reactivated. It is a virus that 90% of the population contracts in childhood or adolescence. JC polyomavirus can cause a serious brain infection.

Thankfully, with all of these viruses that the scientists are using against us, we have the great healer and Physician, the Lord Jesus Christ! I’ve seen lame people walk, dead raised to life, the blind see, the deaf hear, addictions broken, cancer cured, all to God be the glory! We can’t be afraid of this stuff. They are trying to harm us, there’s no question about that, but we don’t have to succumb to it if we believed them. What we can do is claim the promises, walk in faith that you’re healed, and keep saying that no sickness or disease will enter nigh thy dwelling. Jesus bore our sickness and disease. He said that I will live and not die and fulfill all of my days. We can’t let the evil in the world who are influenced by Satan’s devices steal, kill, and destroy us. No, we are going to march on in victory to the everlasting. We are to be wise as serpents and harmless as doves. We can know what the enemy is doing and combat it by rebuking it, casting it out, by supplication, praise, and prayer. All we have to do is speak it in authority, lay our hands on the sick and they will recover, and believe it in faith. He became the curse so that we would be blessed. Paul said that they could ingest poison and it would not harm them. One of the signs following believers is that they will tread on serpents. The Lord has not failed me yet, and I believe that we will do even greater works than these, as he prophesied that we would through his holy name. To God be the glory forever and ever. Pfizer doesn’t stand a chance, or hold a candle to the power of the Most High God. The pharmakeia sorcery witchcraft giant is an amateur. All that they can do is manipulate what God has made to try to harm people and make money, which is the root of all evil. The reasons that any of these abominations are done by evil men in the first place are because of money and power. I just want to wholeheartedly work for the Lord in everything that I do and watch him prosper me. We have access to his promises right now.

I just can't stop talking about Jesus!