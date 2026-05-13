https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/whistleblower-testimony-on-the-covid-coverup/

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky held a hearing with a CIA Whistleblower explaining Dr. Fauci’s actions to conceal the origins and spread of the covid virus, and deflect from his involvement to fund the dangerous gain of function research and engineering a vaccine for bioterrorism.

His actions of concealment of the origins are well documented in his emails and e-Reporter grant proceeds records of Peter Daszak, Peter Hotez, Francis Collins, Dr. Fauci, and members of the CREID Network, which was funded during covid, and continues to receive financial support for research on coronavirus, dengue, arbovirus, and others.

Research Triangle Institute of USAID funding, is once again mentioned in Donald Brambilla’s research, just as USAID funding from the PREDICT project was traced to for covid.

We’ve learned about a new Agency described as the BSEG, who reviews WMD (weapons of mass destruction). The CIA Whistleblower discussed how an Agent was fired one day after meeting with DIG Personnel. It is uncertain where the Agencies originate from, but may be made more clear by listening to Senator Paul’s opening statement. The Whistleblower was subpoenaed. It is clear that USAID was used to fund dangerous biological weapon research. The National Intelligence Council played a role in uncovering the intelligence that implicates the deception of Dr. Fauci.

It’s clear that Dr. Fauci had an ongoing relationship with George Gao, former China CDC Director, who was also a joint board member of GPMB with Dr. Fauci. They supported John Hopkins Event 201 Pandemic Exercise.

NAS is chaired by Chinese native Victor Dsau, who also was a member of GPMB, and is a former speaker for the WEF on when humans become cyborgs in 2020 during the height of covid. He also was instrumental in publishing and supporting the Chinese scientist whose patent was utilized for making Paxlovid, and came up with luminescent spectral tuning cyanocbacteriochrome. The Whistleblower proclaims that the NAS is highly employed by Chinese Scientists, and that is a threat the National Security because they write WMD policies. What a conflict of interest that is being supported and allowed. How are they not being interrogated and investigated for being a Chinese spy who is employed by the government? He’s also an agent of a global cabal whose origins are the WHO and WEF.

We must take these people out of power and guard ourselves from infiltration of foreign communist parties doing bioweapon and prevent foreign communist natives from becoming WMD research and Department Heads.

It seems that the DNI is doing a good job in getting to the bottom of suspicions and investigations into intelligence gathering operations to paint a picture of the truth, actions, and motives of people in question of their credibility and trustworthiness. Surprisingly, that is a statement that I have longed to make; that an Agency is performing it’s intended purpose and doing a good job at protecting the public from threats that they perceive are potential and imminent. It seems that they sit on intelligence when they do have it for a time, and keep the information from becoming public. It’s secretive, and private to the Agency it seems, which is not a good thing. If people knew what to look out for, we all might be able to play a role in providing tips or prevent future threats.

I’m thankful for the Whistleblower coming forward and complying with the subpoena. It’s a breath of fresh air to get some much needed information regarding digging deeper into Dr. Fauci’s further involvement, multi-faceted implications, and manipulation of the truth of information. There are 2,000 pages in review relating to covid’s origins, labs, and Dr. Fauci’s involvement, but there are many, many more.

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