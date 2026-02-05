Bill Gates has been in on this biological warfare vaccine distribution since the time of the Human Genome Project. The Epstein files implicate his collaboration in a money producing scheme to sterilize humanity and depopulate the world by genocide.

Microsoft is the platform that is mentioned in the patent for global mass surveillance during an event. The technology that was used for contact tracing was implemented during covid. Digital tracing by Estimote, found in the Epstein files, is done through Amazon’s aws, Microsoft Azure, and the Google Cloud. This is a scheme to mine cryptocurrency in a new digital monetary system. Everything that is going on is to keep people tied to their phones and computers so that energy that is produced from doing research and staying online from PCs and phones will mine cryptocurrency on their servers. Whether the Epstein files are true or not, it’s a scheme just like Q and covid was to make people rich, either by way of their patents, whether they be from covid vaccines, technological data sharing or harvesting platforms, or operating systems. Q got the whole world in an uproar with protests and unrest, and this only aims to do the same thing all over again by the disclosure. It’s meant to outrage people, and it’s up to us whether we let it have that affect over us and believe it. If we continue to stay online and keep reading 300 million pages, then we are doing them a great service by staying attached to the screens, continuing to scroll, and research. The patent is described as using biological hosts to mine cryptocurrency. I think that these unspeakable acts are only a fictitious antic to lure people into the scheme. These people are con-artists and corrupt officials, and they have no regard for human life. They’ve shown us that during covid, so don’t fall for it. It’s all planned to crash the economy to mine cryptocurrency and move to a digital monetary system to comply with the UN’s SDGs by 2030. The Internet of Things and The Internet of Bodies is still very much on their agenda. They have moved everything to a digital world and made it nearly impossible to get anything done in real life unless technology is being used, and they’re not going to stop. The new system is set up that way because they can track it and harvest the energy that is produced by it to mine cryptocurrency. We are the consumers that they plan to push ads to and integrate our biology to become one with the machine. The Epstein files are only a distraction of what is really going on while everyone is side-tracked by it. Everything, that any of them will ever do, will be for profit. You can guarantee that!

Do we really trust where the information is coming from? A corrupt FBI that warned Hillary before it happened that the Russians planned to approach her to interfere in the elections, then she used that idea to turn it around and frame it that Trump was the one who colluded with the Russians. The Senate Committee on the Judiciary published those FBI emails that showed partiality to her from the FBI.

In light of the past, the emails of Agents interfering to turn the elections to the left, the Mara-Lago raid, (the Clintons actually stole White House furniture when they left office and nothing was done), Comey, and many other things, like Disney being built by their help to finish it to have run of the place to have an office there, and having Walt Disney himself as an informant, we can’t trust them to have accurate information that is not fabricated. I’m not taking up for Epstein by any means, because I think he’s a monster, and I don’t believe that he’s dead, he or John McAfee, who were on video on a Telegram channel together in a bunker. This is all extremely evil on every side because the world cares only about money. This is all being orchestrated because of money, and I honestly don’t see a line between Republican and Democrat at this point, because each side is moving us in the same direction: complete anarchy and economic collapse.

Eric Trump posted his Bitcoin mining farm video yesterday on X. This is so evident because of that. Barron had his friends advising on cryptocurrency. Then, there’s the digital trading cards. It wouldn’t matter who is in the White House, it’s captured, and it’s being ran by a foreign nation, which appears to be either Israel or China. Russia mines rubles, and Epstein tried to get them to start a cryptocurrency, so it’s all about mining cryptocurrency. Crypto was supposed to collapse the world’s power grid and consume all of the energy necessary to run Russian crypto mining farms, so what happened to that projection? Ads and tracking software from popular sites that people use to order things mine cryptocurrency in the background by latching onto the customer’s PC and follows you around on the internet consuming energy unbeknownst to the user. We are doing it for them. All you need to do is look at the Bank of America murals and they’ll tell you everything you need to know.

The above post that I made on Facebook early on was one of the first things that I discovered pertaining to the subject of crypto mining. I don’t pretend to know a lot about it, but it takes a lot of energy to run the nodes, and it takes a lot of nodes to do what it does.

BOA mural depicting Bill Gates

BOA mural depicting Ghislaine, Soros, and Dr. Fauci

BOA mural depicting mining from bodily functions producing energy while someone is asleep.

All of the chaos and pandemonium from bioweapons, protests, and civil unrest including religious tensions.

The burning bush of Moses, taking the Israelites out of Egypt to the Promised Land through the wilderness, Russian ballet, puppets on a string, the sun or moon is darkened by geoengineering chemicals, Cruz, Hillary, and Obama talking about things. There’s always a central character, but who is it?

These depict Jesus leaning against Elon.

This one is Jeffrey Epstein (far left) in a red dress.

This is all literal blasphemy against Christ, and they’re using Christ and Christians to deceive us, that’s just the truth, because they’re greedy, evil, godless, Baal worshipping people who have idols, and they bow down to them because they love money.

On John McAfee’s Telegram channel during the time of the last election, there was video of visitors to Epstein Island holding their foreheads against gemstones before they entered a door to different shrines. There’s been talk of charred human remains being made into gemstones. New Age religion uses crystal and gems as sources of power, and who knows, demonic magic like Pharaoh’s magicians had. One thing is certain, these people don’t know Jesus, and they could care a less about their salvation as long as they can worship doctrines of demons and devils, make blood sacrifices, and have money. These things have been going on for millennia, just read the Old Testament, and you will see that this is the problem that the 12 tribes always had, idolatry.

Jesus is not going to leave us here helpless. Revelation says that he is going to call for us to come out of her my people lest she pollute you. They’re so wicked, we don’t even need to be around for it. I firmly believe that time is coming very soon because they are pushing this new money system hard and fast by deception and by the manipulation of events. It’s been in the works for a long time, and technology and modern advances are their magic to bring it all about and to make it come to pass. They are the modern version of Pharaoh’s magicians, and they are wicked to the core.