Integrity News

Integrity News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me's avatar
Angels Watching Over Me
Feb 8

https://courtenayturner.substack.com/p/the-proof-of-persona-decoding-patent?utm_source=substack&publication_id=2804145&post_id=187051828&utm_medium=email&utm_content=share&utm_campaign=email-share&triggerShare=true&isFreemail=false&r=ykr0h&triedRedirect=true#

Reply
Share
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Feb 6

Prior to the election, there was a big X Spaces on Trump with Musk & Witkoff's son, on.....crypto.

Crypto appeals to the young bros that that want to be "at the cutting edge" of technology. I am at Purdue (enough) and hear all these convos about AI and crypto, bitcoin, and its just sickening the delusion these people live under. But I am not in a real position to provide any guidance or advice. (If you aren't successful, comparatively, to a 20 year old, they'll write you off as a loon. And it will only reinforce their belief system. So I don't try.)

We've been worked over good. We are captured by forces - East & West (Israel & China). And I don't see us getting out of it without some real hard sacrifice and event that will make the Civil War & WW2 seem pedestrian in measure. But it has to occur - probably in the next 2-4 years, if we escape, we will be lucky, but wounded badly.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ronnette Erwin and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Angela Ronnette Erwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture