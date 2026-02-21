One thing that few are talking about from the Epstein files is the aspect of facial and emotional recognition software return responses from feeding in videos and pictures into a machine learning system to generate an answer of the system's interpretation of the emotion displayed based on what is being fed into it.

I can only imagine what kinds of horrific visions and videos Epstein fed into his version of the software and structure of the code that was being written to port to Nvidia's Supercomputer.

If we want to understand what Facebook is, then we would need to look at how and by whom this was rolled out with facial recognition software on the public, as a tool to feed our pictures into AI, and is being used as an identifying system to authenticate a person through intelligence systems. When we see Zuckerberg sitting at a dinner table with Epstein, it all begins to make perfect sense when it comes to the collaboration of minds to implement intelligence systems.

To fill the gap, Meta wanted to create a digital clone of a person’s social media presence by training an AI model on data like comments, likes and content, to understand how a user behaved.

These people want to live forever by uploading their brain into a machine to achieve immortality. In 2023, Facebook patented an interactive cyber imitation of people who have passed away, that exhibits commenting with verbal responses, emotional, and facial responses that mimicked their behavior while they were alive. They want to create a digital clone presence of the person on social media after they’re gone. This is the beginning of public awareness and integration of the public's response as to what the people affiliated with these systems have been working on since at least 2009, (according to the date of the emails from Epstein to the Machine Learning scientists, and 2006 where the machine learning lab of the University of Tennessee website began to archive it), who were hired by our government as contractors to work on it.

The email exchanges are from Epstein to Ben Goertzel, CEO of Novamente and Biomind, who was working on integrating a system, developed by Itamar Arel of the University of Tennessee, to his intelligence system. Epstein is rather rude to Ben Goertzel, and wanted a short answer as to why his model exhibited inaccurate interpretations of one emotion and 3 moods. Maybe there's not a word evil enough for any machine to comprehend the atrocities that were being fed into it, or maybe he just wanted to see the horror written on paper or glowing screens, but he seemed frustrated that it didn't interpret what he knew to be the true responses it should have given.

Epstein goes on to say that he had visited and interacted with a robot at MIT that was well advanced of their petty little AI systems, and insinuated that he expected their models to be far more advanced, and even superior to the capabilities of the robot, since the time of him meeting IT.

We should dismantle the whole network of a AI knowing that he had any part of modeling it or of his advisement. No wonder Elon and his collaborators warn against AI’s ability to impose, distort, inaccurately depict, alter, and contort reality to the detriment of resulting in impending doom and human harm, because they were there in the beginning stages when all of this was being discussed. He corrupted it, even if there ever was any good intentional use of it, just as he is responsible for corrupting all of humanity with his evil demonic mind to carry out the abominations and genocide, of children nonetheless, in order to feed his learning machine and map out their brain activity to see how it interpreted the expressions of the victims that he was raping, mutilating, torturing, killing, and eating.

He has gone beyond what the Bible even describes of the evil deeds and wickedness that have been done all throughout history, and based on the wrath of God that the Lord exhibited upon those people and nations concerning their evil deeds, we're in for a real treat. I, for one, can't wait until the Lord consumes it all by fire and stamps what they've made into powder and ash like he did to the Baal priests and Jezebel in the prophet Elijah’s time for being so wicked and evil, and going against God's laws and human decency, to extend to the eternal spiritual separation from God.

Baal priests being consumed by fire

May we never remember what's been done by him and his collaborators on the other side. God help us all against this evil that has permeated societies and governments, nations and kings, innocents and children. Heal our land, and remove from us the very sight and memory of the names under heaven of those who were part of it. The Lord will repay. Vengeance is mine saith the Lord.

