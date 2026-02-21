Integrity News

Integrity News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Feb 22

Right there at the beginning....who actually knows what seeds - or "ideas" - Jeffrey put inside....but I bet, with just enough research, one can rightly guess it wasn't wholesome or mom's apple pie.

I get to "interact" or "overhear" geeky college kids on AI. That's all some of them talk about. They see it as their only opportunity to (merge) into this evil dark system or "beat it" as they'll say to sound "cool." Sad to say, the investment (CAPX) into AI and Data Centers and Trump's slavish obsession to be liked (irrespective of anything moral about that) is probably gonna get us all into this Matrix quicker. JD Vance is a Peter Thiel bro....and I can verify, Jeffrey was invested deep into Thiel's visions and venture capitalists. ..... Its a COWARDLY NEW WORLD....and I do pray GOD Above is about to flip over the tables....chase us out of the AI TEMPLE.

Some days I don't know where to begin...

Have a good Sunday! JP

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ronnette Erwin and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Angela Ronnette Erwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture